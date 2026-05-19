Indian government calls temple gold monetization claims completely false
India
Heard the buzz about India turning temple gold into cash or issuing gold bonds?
The government just shut it down, calling those claims "completely false, misleading and without any basis."
It also made it clear that gold used in temple structures, like towers and doors, is not being treated as India's "Strategic Gold Reserves of India."
Finance Ministry urges verified sources
The Ministry of Finance wants everyone to get their information from verified channels like press releases and official websites.
Its advice: do not believe or share unverified stories about temple gold monetization.