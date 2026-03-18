Indian government can now block social media content directly

What does this mean for platforms?

With AI-generated misinformation and security threats on the rise, these new rules aim to speed up how quickly harmful or fake content gets taken down.

Platforms are required to comply with government-issued takedown or blocking orders within a 2-3 hours window (commonly cited as three hours) (and 2 hours for deepfake pornography), or they risk losing their legal protections.

Plus, proposals would allow additional central ministries to issue blocking orders directly; state nodal officers continue to participate under existing processes, so expect quicker action on blocking orders across platforms like Facebook and X.