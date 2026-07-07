Indian government confident stocks and production meet July-September fertilizer demand
Good news for farmers: The government says it's confident of meeting the remaining demand for the July-September period, which is part of the Kharif season's total requirement of 383.9 lakh tons (April-September).
Thanks to solid stock levels and ramped-up local production, officials are confident there won't be any shortages.
India has over 163L fertilizer stocks
As of July 2, India has over 163 lakh tons of fertilizers in stock, including urea, DAP, MoP, complex fertilizers, and SSP.
Domestic factories even beat their targets in the last quarter.
Imports are steady too: despite global hiccups (like the West Asia conflict), shipments from countries like Oman and Russia are on schedule to arrive on time.
The Ministry reiterated the government's commitment to making sure farmers get what they need.