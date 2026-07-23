Indian government confirms E85 for flex cars and 20% blend
India
The government just cleared things up: there's no plan to bump up ethanol in your regular gasoline past 20%.
That new E85 fuel (which is 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline) is only for special flex-fuel vehicles, so unless you're driving one of those, nothing's changing at the pump.
India keeps blending cap until consultation
E85 is part of India's push for greener energy, but the current blending limit stays put.
If they ever decide to change it, officials say it'll only happen after a lot of research and input from carmakers and oil companies.
For now, the Ethanol Blending Program has already saved tons on oil imports, cut CO2 emissions big time, and put money in farmers' pockets.