Indian government departments sought removal of 244,000 social posts
India
From March to July 2026, Indian government departments asked social media platforms to remove over 244,000 posts, about 82% of the takedown requests/URLs during that time.
Most requests came from state governments, especially during the NEET paper leak protests, which saw posts from political leaders and influencers blocked on apps like Instagram.
Takedown window reduced to 3 hours
The IT Intermediaries Rules 2021 were amended in February, reducing the takedown window from 36 hours to three hours.
Many flagged posts were about financial scams, child safety issues, and crimes against women and children.
PIB Fact Check also clarified that only authorized officers can request takedowns through Sahyog. There are no random removals happening here.