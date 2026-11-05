Indian government disburses ₹1.09L/cr early to states before festivities
India
The Indian government just sent out ₹1.09 lakh crore to states, earlier than usual, to help boost development and welfare projects during the festive season rush.
Uttar Pradesh got the biggest share (₹19,208 crore), with Bihar (₹10,845 crore) and Madhya Pradesh (₹8,010 crore) following close behind.
Large and small states receive allocations
States like West Bengal (₹7,866 crore), Maharashtra (₹7,022 crore), Rajasthan (₹6,460 crore), and Andhra Pradesh (₹4,597 crore) are also getting a solid boost for local projects.
Even smaller states aren't left out: Arunachal Pradesh received ₹1,476 crore and Goa got ₹398 crore.
The idea is to make sure every region can step up public services and infrastructure as the festive season kicks in.