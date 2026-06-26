Indian government draws up scheme for 5 regional medical hubs
India is gearing up to become a global hotspot for medical tourism.
The government is drawing up a scheme to support the five Regional Medical Hubs announced in the FY27 budget, teaming up with private players.
These hubs will blend health care services, education, and research, all in one place.
Medical tourism market $8.7B in 2025
With India's medical tourism market estimated at $8.7 billion in 2025 and expected to hit $16.2 billion by 2030, the government is investing big in hospital upgrades and new facilities.
The hubs will feature AYUSH centers, rehab units, and post-treatment care to make things smoother for patients from both India and abroad.
Funding conditional on AI telemedicine benchmarks
Hospitals will need to meet strict quality benchmarks, including AI-powered diagnostics and telemedicine, to get funding.
Plus, a new marketing push aims to attract more international visitors while the hubs are expected to open up job opportunities in health care across the country.