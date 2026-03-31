Indian government flags AI-generated deepfakes, seeks stricter social media rules
India
The Indian government is raising the red flag about deepfakes, those AI-generated fake videos and audio clips, and wants stricter rules for social media.
On March 31, 2026, officials warned that this kind of misinformation spreads much faster than fact checkers can handle, putting public order and even election integrity at risk.
Indian critics demand transparency over regulation
With India's massive social media user base, political and communal fake news can go viral in no time.
The government's push to regulate online content has sparked debate: critics worry these steps could limit free speech and want more transparency instead.
The big challenge now is finding a way to fight deepfakes without stepping on people's rights to express themselves online.