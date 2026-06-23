Indian government launches Haj 2027 policy Kiren Rijiju invites applications

Haj seats split retained Kolkata added

The 70-30 seat split between the Haj Committee (122,518 seats) and private operators (52,507 seats) stays put, but there's talk of bumping up last year's total quota of 175,025 seats.

Kolkata joins as a fresh embarkation point for the Short Haj Package thanks to high demand.

Plus, tech upgrades are in: more State Haj Inspectors (now one per 135 pilgrims), AI tools to speed up applications and handle complaints in real time, and plans to sync with Saudi Arabia's Nusuk platform for smoother updates.

Just remember: stick to deadlines for hassle-free processing!