Indian government pilots ethanol use to absorb 20B L surplus

India's taxes curb flex fuel uptake

Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have built flex-fuel vehicles that can run on higher ethanol blends, but high taxes (up to 40%) are holding them back compared to electric cars with just 5% GST.

Sikkim has dropped road tax for these cars to help out.

Ethanol blending in regular fuel is already at 20%, with talks of raising it further, while pricing remains under discussion.