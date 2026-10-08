Indian government plans to require approval for prescription drug advertising
India
The Indian government is planning to tighten the rules for advertising certain prescription medicines.
If these new rules kick in, drug companies would need official approval before promoting meds for things like infections, high blood pressure, and diabetes, basically, anything under Schedules H, H1, and X that already needs a doctor's note.
Health ministry opens drug ad consultation
Before making anything final, the health ministry is asking people to share their opinions or concerns within 30 days from the date the Gazette notification is made available.
The Health Ministry proposed prior approval for Schedule H/H1/X drug ads and invited objections and suggestions before taking a final decision, especially when it comes to some antibiotics and anti-tuberculosis drugs.