Indian government proposes 2026 FCRA changes, denies blanket funding ban
The Indian government is updating its Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), but it's making it clear that there's no blanket ban on foreign funding for NGOs, trusts, or other groups.
Instead, the proposed 2026 amendments focus on tighter transparency and oversight: think stricter reporting on how donations are used, shorter jail terms for violations (down from five years to one), and clearer rules if an organization's license lapses.
Indian officials say reforms standard globally
Officials say these reforms are pretty standard globally (citing US laws as examples) and won't stop important sectors like health care or education from getting foreign support.
The goal is to keep things open and secure: the government has said it is not banning aid but ensuring it is used responsibly and safely.