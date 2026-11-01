The Indian government wants to extend the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for five more years, with a proposed central assistance of around ₹46,000 crore.

This money will go toward both finishing current irrigation projects and starting new ones: ₹7,000 crore is set aside just for fresh initiatives.

The big goal? Make sure farmers aren't left guessing by the monsoon and get more reliable water for their crops.

The Cabinet will look at this plan during the 16th Finance Commission period, from FY27 to FY31.