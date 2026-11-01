Indian government proposes 5 year PMKSY extension with 46,000cr assistance
The Indian government wants to extend the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for five more years, with a proposed central assistance of around ₹46,000 crore.
This money will go toward both finishing current irrigation projects and starting new ones: ₹7,000 crore is set aside just for fresh initiatives.
The big goal? Make sure farmers aren't left guessing by the monsoon and get more reliable water for their crops.
The Cabinet will look at this plan during the 16th Finance Commission period, from FY27 to FY31.
Scheme reached 30.66L and 4.29L ha
The scheme was launched in 2015. Since April 2016 it has created irrigation potential of 30.66 lakh hectares under major projects and 4.29 lakh hectares under minor projects; in the last financial cycle ₹37,454 crore was given as central assistance.
With unpredictable weather like El Nino hurting crop sowing recently, better irrigation means more stable harvests, and hopefully less stress for farmers in the years ahead.