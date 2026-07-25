Indian government proposes equating 'Vande Mataram' insult with national anthem
India
The government has just proposed a new rule: insulting Vande Mataram, India's national song, could soon be treated as seriously as disrespecting the national anthem.
This move was introduced in Parliament, even as sessions were getting heated between the ruling party and the opposition.
Insulting 'Vande Mataram' could mean imprisonment
If this amendment passes, anyone found publicly insulting or disrespecting Vande Mataram could face jail, just like with the anthem.