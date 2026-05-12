Indian government reassures fuel supply as Narendra Modi urges conservation

India has 60 day reserves

Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal made it clear: India has enough oil and gas reserves for 60 days, plus strong foreign exchange reserves (U.S.$703 billion), so there's no need for rationing or panic buying.

Prime Minister Modi suggested smart conservation moves like shifting schools online if needed.

As one of the world's top oil refiners, India not only meets its own needs but also exports fuel globally, so staying calm and using resources wisely will help keep things stable for everyone.