Indian government reassures fuel supply as Narendra Modi urges conservation
With the global energy situation looking shaky, the Indian government is reassuring everyone that there's no need to worry about fuel running out.
Prime Minister Modi is encouraging people to save fuel to help keep costs down, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the importance of keeping energy supplies steady and trade routes safe.
India has 60 day reserves
Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal made it clear: India has enough oil and gas reserves for 60 days, plus strong foreign exchange reserves (U.S.$703 billion), so there's no need for rationing or panic buying.
Prime Minister Modi suggested smart conservation moves like shifting schools online if needed.
As one of the world's top oil refiners, India not only meets its own needs but also exports fuel globally, so staying calm and using resources wisely will help keep things stable for everyone.