Indian government replaces MGNREGS with VB-G RAM-G, guarantees 125 days
India
Starting July 1, the government is swapping out MGNREGS for a new program called Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin (VB-G RAM-G).
The big change? Rural families will now get 125 days of guaranteed work each year instead of just 100, a move aimed at boosting job security in villages.
VB-G RAM-G backed by over ₹1.5L/cr
With over ₹1.5 lakh crore set aside, VB-G RAM-G is part of India's push to become a developed nation by 2047.
The scheme offers unskilled manual jobs to adults in rural households who want them.
Most states are already on board, and those still transitioning can keep using MGNREGS for now, so no one misses out on work during the changeover.