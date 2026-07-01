Indian government replaces MGNREGS with VB-G RAM-G, guarantees 125 days

VB-G RAM-G backed by over ₹1.5L/cr

With over ₹1.5 lakh crore set aside, VB-G RAM-G is part of India's push to become a developed nation by 2047.

The scheme offers unskilled manual jobs to adults in rural households who want them.

Most states are already on board, and those still transitioning can keep using MGNREGS for now, so no one misses out on work during the changeover.