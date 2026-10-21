Indian government rolls out 10,000km ring roads to cut congestion

The investment is massive: ₹2 trillion! First up are cities with 500,000 or more people; then the focus shifts to smaller ones.

Each corridor will have at least four lanes and interchanges spaced at intervals of at least five kilometers for easy connections.

Some exits might even be toll-free for local folks. Plus, states have been asked to plan smartly along these roads with a planning horizon of up to 50 years so cities can grow in an organized way (and not just sprawl everywhere).