Indian government says 20% ethanol blend kept Delhi petrol ₹94.77/l
India
According to the government, if India hadn't started mixing ethanol into petrol, fuel prices in Delhi could have soared to ₹125 per liter during the global oil price spike.
By blending 20% locally made ethanol with petrol, prices stayed much lower, at ₹94.77 per liter, even when international crude was at its peak.
Ethanol blend saved over ₹1.97L/cr forex
This ethanol blending move didn't just keep fuel affordable; it saved India more than ₹1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange by cutting down on oil imports, and helped slash CO2 emissions by over 950 lakh metric tons.
Plus, it put money directly into farmers' and distillers' pockets (more than ₹1.66 lakh crore), making it a win for both the environment and local agriculture, not just another government subsidy.