Indian government says essentials prices steady despite West Asia crisis
India
Despite the West Asia crisis, the Indian government says prices for everyday essentials are holding steady.
Officials are keeping a close watch on 40 key items, and so far, there haven't been any unusual spikes.
States have also been told to crack down on hoarding and black marketing to keep things fair for everyone.
Food department says staples stable
India has plenty of wheat and rice in reserve: enough to handle both regular needs and emergencies, according to the Department of Food and Public Distribution.
Supplies of edible oils are steady too, thanks to imports and a good mustard harvest.
Even vegetables like onions, potatoes, tomatoes, and sugar prices are all stable right now.