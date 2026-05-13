Indian government says Narendra Modi remarks not signaling policy changes
India
Heard the buzz about new work-from-home rules or electronics import restrictions? The government says relax; there is nothing official coming.
Prime Minister Modi's recent comments were just a friendly nudge to use resources wisely, not a hint at big changes for IT jobs or imports.
IT hybrid work common, imports essential
Turns out, the IT industry is already doing remote and hybrid work whenever it makes sense, so no need for new mandates.
As for electronics, officials confirmed imports are crucial for manufacturing and digital infrastructure: no restrictions planned, even with prices rising.