Indian government says no need to worry about fertilizer supplies
India
Worried about fertilizer supplies? The government says there's no need.
Despite rising global prices due to tensions in West Asia, officials assure that over half the seasonal stock is already available and both imports and local production are running smoothly.
Urea plants are working at full capacity, and PNK fertilizers are being produced as usual.
Regulated prices, government-aid, DAP ₹1,350/50kg
Fertilizer prices remain regulated, so urea bags have a fixed price, and DAP is still ₹1,350 per 50kg thanks to subsidies.
The government is also making sure companies get financial help to cover higher costs.
Plus, groups like ICAR are encouraging farmers to try balanced alternatives for better efficiency and less chemical use.