Indian government says Russian oil imports rose as strategic response
India
India has been importing a lot more oil from Russia lately, over 40% in May and even more than 50% in June.
The government says this is a strategic move to deal with the West Asia crisis, especially after the Strait of Hormuz was closed in February and disrupted global oil supplies.
India sources oil from 41+ countries
To avoid relying too much on one country or route, India has started sourcing oil from over 41 countries (up from just 27 10 years ago).
The ministry also worked out deals for safe liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and secured extra supplies from Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.
All these steps are about making sure India's energy needs stay covered, even when things get tricky globally.