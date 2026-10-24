Indian government sets up committee to review drug marketing practices
India
The Indian government just set up a new committee to review how drug companies market their products.
The main goal? To make sure doctors are not being swayed by freebies or gifts when they prescribe medicines.
This move comes after concerns about shady marketing tactics and aims to keep things transparent and fair.
Committee to review 2024 rules
The committee will look at the current rules, last updated in 2024, and talk to different groups before suggesting any changes.
They have two months from the date of their first meeting to figure out if the rules are working or need a serious upgrade, especially so that medical decisions stay honest and all marketing stays above board.