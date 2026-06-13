Indian government suspends cell broadcast system after authorities flagged issues

Cell broadcast delivered automatic multilingual alerts

Built by the Department of Telecommunications and NDMA, it could send near real-time, location-based alerts straight to your phone in over 19 Indian languages.

It rolled out in Kerala on June 6 and was already used for cyclones and extreme weather days.

Unlike old-school SMS, these alerts popped up automatically on new phones without needing any setup, making them super handy during emergencies before the sudden pause.