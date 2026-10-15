Indian government tells Supreme Court repatriated Indians rejoin Russian army
India
The Indian government told the Supreme Court that quite a few Indians who were brought back home after serving in the Russian army have chosen to go back and re-enlist.
Some are signing up for financial reasons, with some even approaching the Indian embassy in Russia to give up their Indian citizenship for a shot at joining the Russian military.
Over 1,500 repatriated, 300 more possible
More than 1,500 Indians have already been repatriated from Russia by Indian authorities, and another 300 or more could be coming home soon.
The Supreme Court got involved after a former recruit asked to return to Russia to resume his service.
For many young Indians, joining up seems driven by money and hopes of support from both governments if things get tough.