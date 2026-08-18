Indian government to finalize aviation rules to curb airfare spikes
India
Big changes are coming for flyers: the Indian government is set to finalize new aviation rules in just three weeks to stop sudden airfare spikes and extra charges.
This move comes after the Supreme Court raised concerns about how unpredictable and expensive flights have become lately.
A draft of these rules is already with the court for review, so things are moving fast.
India's Supreme Court presses for safeguards
The Supreme Court has been pushing hard for better passenger protections, saying travelers need more safeguards against random price jumps.
The next hearing is on September 7, 2026, but the government's quick action shows they're listening.
Past efforts like fixed-fare schemes and fare caps hint that making flying fairer (and less stressful) is finally a top priority.