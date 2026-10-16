Indian government to introduce airfare rules after Supreme Court order
India
Tired of unpredictable flight prices? The Indian government is about to roll out new rules to keep airfares in check, following a Supreme Court order.
These changes are coming within two weeks and aim to make flying a bit less stressful on your wallet, especially during busy travel seasons.
SL Laxminarayanan sought fare transparency
This move came after social activist SL Laxminarayanan raised concerns about airlines hiking prices during festivals.
The Supreme Court agreed that fare spikes were getting out of hand.
With these new regulations, airlines may offer clearer pricing, fairer cancelation policies, and more transparency, as the petition sought.