Indian government to review ₹84,000cr 'Samudra Manthan' deep-sea plan
India
The government is set to review a massive ₹84,000 crore plan called Samudra Manthan, which aims to boost India's own oil and gas production by exploring deep under the sea.
The idea is to cut down on energy imports and make the country more self-reliant.
If approved, it'll be one of the biggest moves in India's energy sector lately.
ONGC starts deepwater drilling off Odisha
ONGC has already started drilling its first deepwater well off Odisha as part of this push.
The project fits right into PM Modi's vision for India to become energy independent, focusing on tapping huge offshore reserves in both eastern and western parts of the country.