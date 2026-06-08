Indian government to tighten sleeper bus registration rules for safety
Big changes are coming for sleeper busses in India. The government is updating registration rules to make these busses safer and ensure they're built to better standards.
The focus is on fixing design flaws and structural risks that have made sleeper coaches a concern.
An official announcement is expected soon.
Tech checks, certification for sleeper coaches
The new regulations will mean tighter checks at Regional Transport Offices, using technology to inspect bus bodies and chassis more thoroughly.
Only certified builders might be allowed to make sleeper coaches, which could shake up the industry: big manufacturers with proper systems may benefit, while smaller local builders could face tougher certification hurdles and higher costs.
All in all, it's about making bus travel safer for everyone.