Indian government warns 315 districts could see reduced kharif rainfall
India
El Nino is shaking things up this year, with the Indian government warning that around 315 districts could see less rain during the upcoming kharif crop season.
Officials are keeping a close eye on rainfall and crop conditions, especially in 111 districts that rely heavily on rain-fed farming.
Government revises kharif contingency plans
With a rainfall deficit already at around 43% nationally, the government is stepping up.
They're revising contingency plans, building water-saving structures, and advising farmers to delay sowing or switch to shorter-duration crops.
Support schemes like PM Fasal Bima Yojana and Kisan Credit Card are being mobilized, plus digital advisory services to help farmers stay prepared and minimize losses.