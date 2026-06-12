Indian government warns banks and consumers of deepfake identity fraud

India urges consumers to protect biometrics

Fraudsters may obtain facial data and recordings of facial movements, expressions, and speech during interactions via social media or phone calls, then use AI to create fake versions of you that can fool verification checks.

To fight back, the government recommends banks use technology that detects deepfakes.

For everyday users: protect your biometric information, watch for weird account alerts or sudden mobile issues (like SIM swaps), and report anything suspicious as soon as possible.

The goal is to stay one step ahead as these risks keep evolving.