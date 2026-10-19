Indian government will not control airline fares, DGCA 1-month rule
Flying soon?
The Indian government just announced it won't step in to control airline ticket prices under the new rules, unless there's a major emergency like a natural disaster.
Airlines now have to get their fare plans approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, one month ahead, but otherwise, pricing is up to them.
Airlines must publish fares online
The new rules make airlines publish their fare details online so everyone can see if prices are fair.
This move comes after flight tickets shot up, sometimes by 68% during holidays, mainly because of expensive fuel and fewer flights.
The civil aviation minister admitted it's tough to keep fares steady with fuel costs jumping around.
So for now, expect airlines to keep setting their own prices, but with a bit more transparency.