Indian households donated an estimated ₹54,000cr (annual market size) in 2025-26: Report

Indian households donated an estimated ₹54,000 crore (annual market size) in 2025-26—almost double what companies gave through CSR. Nearly half of this went to religious organizations, according to the Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy at Ashoka University's "How India Gives 2025-26" report, which surveyed over 7,200 households across 20 states.

Who got the money? A big chunk (42%) supported destitute individuals, while friends and family got about 9%.

More men donated than women (71% vs. 64%), and urban folks gave slightly more often than rural ones.

The north led with the highest participation (74%).

Cultural divides Rural households were more likely than urban households to support religious causes, while urban donors leaned toward helping people directly.

Southern states stood out for donating the least to religious groups—showing how culture shapes generosity.