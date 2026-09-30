Indian intelligence says terrorists hide camps in Pakistani homes, schools
India
After India's Operation Sindoor, terrorist groups in Pakistan have switched up their tactics.
A senior intelligence officer told News18 they have started setting up camps inside regular homes and schools, making it much tougher for India to strike back without risking civilian lives.
This move also lets Pakistan claim that any future attacks are targeting innocent people.
Camps shifted deeper into Pakistani territory
Not only are these camps blending in with civilian buildings, they have also been moved farther away from the Line of Control, deeper into Pakistani territory.
The idea is to avoid Indian surveillance and precision strikes by making the camps look like everyday places.
These changes are all about staying hidden and shaping how the world sees the conflict.