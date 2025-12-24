Indian law student's Oxford debate speech on India-Pakistan policy goes viral
Viraansh Bhanushali, a Mumbai law student at Oxford, made waves after passionately defending India's Pakistan policy at a recent Oxford Union debate.
He pushed back against claims that India's approach is just "populism sold as security," arguing that major terror attacks—like the 2008 Mumbai attacks and 1993 blasts—didn't happen around elections, so there's no political motive.
Calling out terrorism and double standards
Bhanushali highlighted how India showed restraint after attacks but still faced repeated terrorism linked to Pakistan, mentioning Pathankot, Uri, Pulwama, and Pahalgam.
He drew a sharp contrast between the two countries' responses: "When India fights a war, we debrief the pilots. In Pakistan, they autotune the chorus."
His speech quickly went viral after being shared by Oxford Union.
Who is Viraansh Bhanushali?
A member of Oxford's 2025 law cohort and originally from Mumbai, Bhanushali led the pro-India side in this high-profile debate.
The Oxford Union is famous for hosting global debates with top speakers—so going viral here is no small feat!