Indian law student's Oxford debate speech on India-Pakistan policy goes viral

Calling out terrorism and double standards

Bhanushali highlighted how India showed restraint after attacks but still faced repeated terrorism linked to Pakistan, mentioning Pathankot, Uri, Pulwama, and Pahalgam.

He drew a sharp contrast between the two countries' responses: "When India fights a war, we debrief the pilots. In Pakistan, they autotune the chorus."

His speech quickly went viral after being shared by Oxford Union.