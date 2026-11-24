5 key differences between a learner's and permanent driving license
What's the story
In India, driving a vehicle requires a learner's license before you can get a permanent one. Both licenses have their own set of rules and limitations. Knowing these differences is important for anyone looking to drive legally in India. This article explains the key differences between a learner's and a permanent driving license in India, focusing on eligibility, validity, and restrictions.
#1
Eligibility criteria for licenses
To apply for a learner's license in India, you must be at least 16 years old for two-wheeler vehicles, and 18 years old for four-wheelers.
The applicant must also pass a basic knowledge test of road signs and rules.
A permanent license requires you to hold a learner's license for at least six months before applying.
You must also pass a practical driving test.
#2
Validity period of licenses
A learner's license is valid for six months from the date of issue. It is essentially a temporary permit that allows you to practice driving under certain conditions.
A permanent driving license, once obtained, is valid for 20 years, or until the age of 50 years, whichever comes first. After that, it can be renewed.
#3
Restrictions on learner's licenses
While holding a learner's license, you must follow certain restrictions.
You cannot drive alone; an experienced driver must accompany you at all times.
You are also not allowed to drive at night or on highways without special permission.
These restrictions ensure safety while you are still learning how to drive.
#4
Transitioning from learner to permanent license
To transition from a learner's license to a permanent license in India, you must first hold your learner's license for six months.
After this period, you can apply for a permanent license by passing a practical driving test that assesses your ability to operate a vehicle safely and follow traffic rules.
This process is crucial to ensure that new drivers have gained enough experience before getting full driving privileges.