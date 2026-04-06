Indian LPG carriers cross Strait of Hormuz safely amid tensions
India
Two Indian LPG carriers, Green Sanvi and Green Asha, have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz, even as tensions run high between the US Israel, and Iran.
This is a big relief for the 433 Indian crew members working on 16 ships in the area.
The government says there haven't been any incidents with Indian-flagged vessels in the last day.
India-linked vessels transit Strait of Hormuz
In total, At least nine India-linked vessels have now made it through this crucial route without trouble.
Green Sanvi carried about 46,650 metric tons of LPG on Friday night, with Green Asha following on Sunday.
Ships like Shivalik and Jag Laadki have also safely transited the Strait of Hormuz.
The government is keeping a close watch to keep seafarers protected and trade moving smoothly.