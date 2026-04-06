Indian LPG carriers cross Strait of Hormuz safely amid tensions India Apr 06, 2026

Two Indian LPG carriers, Green Sanvi and Green Asha, have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz, even as tensions run high between the US Israel, and Iran.

This is a big relief for the 433 Indian crew members working on 16 ships in the area.

The government says there haven't been any incidents with Indian-flagged vessels in the last day.