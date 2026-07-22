Indian man spent ₹1L to join Delhi CJP NEET protest
India
In a pretty bold move, an Indian man flew all the way from Australia to Delhi, spending about ₹100,000 on tickets, just to join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest against alleged NEET exam irregularities.
A video of him showing his Australian ID at the protest was shared on Instagram.
Australian based man denies NEET links
Interestingly, he's not even connected to NEET or medical exams. He shared that he had no connection with NEET and that he just came because he was against the dictatorial rule of the government.
The CJP's Chalo Sansad march called for the Education Minister's resignation and stricter action on NEET issues.
Even after police cracked down with tear gas and batons, thousands regrouped at Jantar Mantar, vowing to keep up the pressure.