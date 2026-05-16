Indian Medical Association calls out NTA over NEET-UG leak
India
The NEET-UG 2026 exam paper was leaked, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) isn't happy about it.
They've called out the National Testing Agency (NTA) and want those behind the leak held accountable, fast.
With so many students affected and past leaks still fresh in people's minds, trust in the exam is taking a real hit.
IMA seeks CBI probe, NEET-UG reforms
The IMA is pushing for big changes: they're asking for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation, strict punishment for anyone involved, and reforms like moving exams online and letting states handle them to boost security.
They also want clear info on re-exam dates and support for students caught up in this mess, because no one should lose out over someone else's mistake.