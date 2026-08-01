Indian Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain West Bengal August 1-7

Heads up, West Bengal! The IMD says to expect a seriously rainy stretch from August 1-7.

North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar are in for heavy to very heavy showers until August 6.

South Bengal won't be spared either: moderate to heavy rain is coming, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Locals in vulnerable areas are being urged to stay alert and safe.