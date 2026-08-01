Indian Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain West Bengal August 1-7
Heads up, West Bengal! The IMD says to expect a seriously rainy stretch from August 1-7.
North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar are in for heavy to very heavy showers until August 6.
South Bengal won't be spared either: moderate to heavy rain is coming, along with thunderstorms and lightning.
Locals in vulnerable areas are being urged to stay alert and safe.
Avoid unnecessary travel in West Bengal
North Bengal's likely to get drenched most of the week, but things might ease up a bit by August 7.
In South Bengal, spots like North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, and Birbhum can expect some intense downpours too.
With strong winds and lightning in the mix on several days, it's smart to avoid unnecessary travel and keep an eye on weather updates.