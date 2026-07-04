Indian monsoon June 4 to July 4 30% below average
India's monsoon season (June 4 to July 4) brought 30% less rain than usual, with only 131.4mm falling instead of the average 188.5mm.
This shortfall is a big deal for farmers and water supplies: less rain means tougher times for growing paddy, pulses, oilseeds, and cotton, and it puts extra stress on reservoirs and groundwater.
IMD expects improvement by September
June was especially harsh, making it the fifth-driest since 1901. Eastern and northeastern India saw their lowest June rainfall ever recorded; central India had its seventh-driest June.
The main reason? Fewer low-pressure systems plus El Nino conditions weakened the rains.
But there's hope: the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, expects things to improve by August or September as weather patterns shift, which could help crops and water levels recover later in the season.