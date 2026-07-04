Indian monsoon June 4 to July 4 30% below average

IMD expects improvement by September

June was especially harsh, making it the fifth-driest since 1901. Eastern and northeastern India saw their lowest June rainfall ever recorded; central India had its seventh-driest June.

The main reason? Fewer low-pressure systems plus El Nino conditions weakened the rains.

But there's hope: the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, expects things to improve by August or September as weather patterns shift, which could help crops and water levels recover later in the season.