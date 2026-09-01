51 of 227 Indians recruited into Russian army deceased: MEA
What's the story
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday revealed that 227 Indian nationals have been recruited into the Russian army since the Ukraine conflict began. The disclosure was made during a Ministry of External Affairs briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kyrgyzstan. Out of these recruits, 139 have been discharged, and 51 have died, Misri said.
Diplomatic efforts
India, Russia discussing recruitment issue at various levels: Misri
Misri said that India and Russia have discussed the issue of Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian armed forces at various levels.
He reiterated that New Delhi is in constant talks with Moscow to secure the early release and repatriation of those still serving.
"Our embassy in Moscow is monitoring this situation regularly with regard to the release and repatriation of these Indian citizens," Misri added.
Trade discussions
PM urges end to 'endless wars' during Putin meet
During PM Modi's visit to Kyrgyzstan, he also met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.
The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and global developments.
PM Modi emphasized the need for peace in Ukraine, urging an end to "endless wars." He stressed that peaceful resolution is a shared priority for humanity, and that India, the land of Gandhi and Buddha, supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so.
Trade expansion
India, Russia to boost trade ties
Misri also spoke about trade relations between India and Russia. He said an Indian Exporters Forum will be organized at the next annual summit in Russia.
This comes after a successful Russian Importers Forum held in India during the last summit.
President Putin welcomed the idea of organizing such a forum for Indian exporters to showcase their products and ideas on diversifying trade with Russia.