Indian Navy adds anti-submarine vessel Amini in Tamil Nadu
India
The Indian Navy just added a new anti-submarine vessel called Amini to its fleet, with the ceremony taking place in Tamil Nadu.
Built in Kolkata, Amini comes packed with modern tech (think lightweight torpedoes, rocket launchers made in India, and advanced sonar) to help spot underwater threats.
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Amini isn't just about new gadgets; it's named after Lakshadweep's Amini Island, honoring the legacy of the original INS Amini retired in 2002.
With more than 80% of its parts made locally, this ship is a big step for India's push toward self-reliant defense under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Plus, the Ministry of Defence recently signed huge contracts for even more next-generation ships, so expect to see more homegrown vessels soon.