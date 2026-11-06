Indian Navy adds anti-submarine vessel Amini in Tamil Nadu

Amini isn't just about new gadgets; it's named after Lakshadweep's Amini Island, honoring the legacy of the original INS Amini retired in 2002.

With more than 80% of its parts made locally, this ship is a big step for India's push toward self-reliant defense under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Plus, the Ministry of Defence recently signed huge contracts for even more next-generation ships, so expect to see more homegrown vessels soon.