Indian Navy adds INS Nipun in Mumbai, boosting both-coast rescues
The Indian Navy just added INS Nipun, its second Nistar-class diving support vessel, to the fleet in Mumbai.
With Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of Naval Staff, leading the ceremony, this move means India can now handle deep-sea diving and submarine rescues from both coasts.
The first ship in this class, INS Nistar, has been active since July 2025 on the eastern side.
300m saturation diving and onboard ICU
INS Nipun is 118 meters long and built with mostly Indian parts by Hindustan Shipyard Limited.
It's packed with tech for serious underwater missions: think saturation diving up to 300 meters and remote-controlled vehicles that go as deep as 1,000 meters.
The ship also acts as a floating hospital with an ICU and operating theater, making it a crucial lifeline for submarine crews during emergencies.