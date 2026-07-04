Indian Navy airlifts injured crew member from MT Desh Shakti
India
An Indian Navy Sea King helicopter pulled off a challenging rescue on Saturday, airlifting an injured crew member from the oil tanker MT Desh Shakti near Mumbai.
The mission happened right in the middle of heavy rain, rough seas, and a "red alert" for bad weather, but the team got him out safely.
Navy said mission reaffirms lifesaving commitment
Despite tough conditions and low visibility, the crew used a rescue basket to bring the seafarer on board, stabilized him, and got him ashore for urgent care.
The Navy said the mission reaffirms the Indian Navy's commitment to safeguarding lives at sea, showing they're ready to help, even when things get rough at sea.