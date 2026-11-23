Indian Navy, Coast Guard to buy 76 helicopters ₹15,000 cr
The Indian Navy and Coast Guard are gearing up to buy 76 new utility helicopters, a move worth around ₹15,000 crore. This big step is meant to finally retire their old Cheetah and Chetak choppers.
The proposal is expected to come up for discussion at a high-level Defence Ministry meeting soon, and the Navy will get 51 of these new helicopters while the Coast Guard receives 25.
Buy and make advances domestic production
These helicopters will be made under the Buy and Make (Indian) plan, so it's all about boosting Make in India and modernizing the forces under the government's Make in India initiative.
Meanwhile, the Army and Air Force are also planning to add 400 light helicopters: half built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, half by private companies.
All these new choppers will help with everything from reconnaissance and surveillance operations along India's frontiers to tough missions in remote areas.