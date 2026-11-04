Indian Navy court-martials captain and lieutenant commander over Brahmaputra capsizing
India
The Indian Navy is court-martialing a captain and a lieutenant commander for negligence linked to the 2024 INS Brahmaputra capsizing at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard.
The move, announced November 3, comes after charges of endangering the ship and failing in their duties.
The military trial began last month.
Leading Seaman Sitendra Singh drowned
Back in July 2024, a fire broke out on the ship during repairs, leading to chaos: most crew escaped, but Leading Seaman Sitendra Singh sadly drowned.
The frigate was badly damaged but has since been fixed up and is being tested to return next year.
After the incident, a special task force was set up to boost safety across naval operations, and its new protocols are now rolling out to help prevent future accidents.