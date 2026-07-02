Indian Navy foils boarding attempt on MV Golden Arsenal
India
The Indian Navy just stopped a piracy attempt on the MV Golden Arsenal, a ship carrying important cargo for India through the busy Gulf of Aden.
When pirates tried to board, the crew locked themselves in a safe room and sent out an SOS.
INS Trikand repelled pirates, MARCOS boarded
INS Trikand, an Indian Navy warship on patrol nearby, responded quickly and scared off the pirates before anyone got hurt or any cargo was lost.
Marine Commandos (MARCOS) boarded the ship afterward to make sure everything was clear.
Thanks to these swift moves, both the crew and cargo stayed safe. Just another day's work for the Navy protecting key trade routes.