Indian Navy gets 1st homegrown weaponized unmanned fast interceptor crafts
The Indian Navy just had its first two weaponized, unmanned fast interceptor crafts (FICs) dispatched to it from Sagar Defence Engineering.
Dispatched from Sagar Defence's Pune factory, these boats are part of a 12-unit deal and will patrol the west coast.
They're designed for swarm missions and the Navy has previously relied on Israel-made unmanned surface vessels for mine-countermeasure roles.
Each craft can travel over 400 nautical miles on a single trip and has an endurance exceeding two days at sea.
They are fitted with a 12.7mm gun and can deploy missiles and loitering munitions—pretty high-tech stuff for remote missions.
Unlike similar boats from Israel—which mostly handle mines—these Indian FICs bring serious versatility.
They can carry over 14 people if needed and work even when GPS is jammed.
Bottom line: more firepower, less risk to human crews, and a big step forward for homegrown naval tech.