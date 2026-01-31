Indian Navy gets 1st homegrown weaponized unmanned fast interceptor crafts India Jan 31, 2026

The Indian Navy just had its first two weaponized, unmanned fast interceptor crafts (FICs) dispatched to it from Sagar Defence Engineering.

Dispatched from Sagar Defence's Pune factory, these boats are part of a 12-unit deal and will patrol the west coast.

They're designed for swarm missions and the Navy has previously relied on Israel-made unmanned surface vessels for mine-countermeasure roles.