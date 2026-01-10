Next Article
Indian Navy is getting a new base in Haldia, West Bengal
India
The Indian Navy is setting up a base at Haldia, aiming to step up its game in the northern Bay of Bengal.
With more Chinese ships showing up nearby and shifting security ties with Bangladesh and Pakistan, this move uses the existing Haldia Dock Complex to give India quicker access to these busy waters.
Why should you care?
This base is expected to host speedy Fast Interceptor Crafts and new attack boats—think 40-45 knots fast—for rapid response missions.
About 100 officers and sailors will be stationed here, ready for coastal patrols, surveillance, and keeping an eye on key sea routes.
It's all about making sure India can better protect its eastern coastline and stay alert amid increasing regional security challenges.